Reed City stays unbeaten in CSAA with convincing win over Chippewa Hills

REED CITY - The Reed City Coyotes raced out to a quick lead and cruised to a 74-32 win over visiting Chippewa Hills on Tuesday evening.

Max Hammond and Marco Ciudad-Real paced the Coyotes on offense with 18 points apiece. Landen Jackson added 15 points for Reed City.

With the win, the Coyotes (5-1, 4-0 CSAA) now sit alone atop the conference standings. Reed City will host their second annual holiday tournament, starting on Friday, Dec. 29 against Bellaire.

Chippewa Hills (2-5, 2-2 CSAA) are off for the holidays, and will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 3 on the road at Alma.