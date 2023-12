Mancelona came from behind to defeat Pine River in overtime on Tuesday night.

LEROY - The Mancelona Ironmen erased a 22-point halftime deficit to force overtime, where they pulled off a 61-53 non-conference victory over Pine River on Tuesday.

The Bucks held a 35-13 lead at halftime. The loss was the first of the season for the Bucks.

Mancelona (5-1) travels to East Jordan on Thursday night, Dec. 21, while Pine River (6-1) will return to action after the first of the year, when they host Evart on Tuesday, Jan. 2.