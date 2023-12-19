Benzie Central beats Buckley as Benzie's Jaxon Childers scores 1,000th point

BENZONIA - On Tuesday evening the Benzie Central Huskies hosted the Buckley Bears in a Northwest Conference matchup, with the Huskies getting the 50-42 win. Benzie was led in scoring by Jaxon Childers, he had 17 on the night, scoring his 1,000th career point on a layup near the end of the 2nd quarter. For Buckley, they were led in points by Landon Kulawiak who had a game high 21.

Benzie moves to 4-1 on the year and 3-0 in the Northwest Conference, they’ll take on Big Rapids in their final game before Christmas. Buckley falls to 2-3 on the year and 0-3 in the conference, they’ll take on Lake Leelanau St. Mary in their next game.