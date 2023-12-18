Traverse City Pit Spitters announce 2024 game, event schedule

TRAVERSE CITY — On Monday, the Pit Spitters announced the schedule for their sixth season in 2024.

The Pit Spitters open May 27 on the road against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, with a home opener scheduled at Turtle Creek Stadium for Wednesday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

In 2024, Monday Industry Nights will return as a ‘Thank You’ to local service industry professionals.

On Tuesdays, the Pit Spitters welcome dogs to the park for ‘Barks and Brews,’ presented by Cheboygan Brewing Company.

Wednesdays will continue as Salute to Service celebrations presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel, with special offers for active and retired military service members.

Thursdays have a new look for 2024 as 231 Thursdays, offering $3 beers, $2 hotdogs and Pepsi products and $1 bags of Great Lakes Chips.

Firework Fridays are back, with 10 fireworks shows scheduled for 2024.

Spit-tacular Saturdays return with awesome giveaways and promotions throughout the season.

On Family Sundays, the first 250 ‘Kids Eat Free,’ with opportunities to play catch on the field, get autographs from your favorite players, and kids can run the bases post-game.

You can find more information on the Pit Spitters website.