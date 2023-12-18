Traverse City Central hires Kristina Olsen as new girls varsity cross country coach

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City Central has promoted assistant coach Kristina Olsen to take over the Trojans’ girls varsity cross country program, a position recently vacated by long-time head coach Lisa Taylor.

Olsen has been an assistant at T.C. Central for the past seven seasons.

“I am honored and excited to join the Traverse City Central Trojans as the Girls Head Cross Country Coach,” stated Olsen in a news release to 9&10 News. “This is a fantastic opportunity to build on the program’s rich history and to work with these student-athletes. I am eager to be part of a culture of teamwork, growth, and excellence.”

Olsen was an all-state runner in cross country and track & field at Jackson High School. She went on to run collegiately at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.