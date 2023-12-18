St. Ignace sweeps boys-girls basketball doubleheader from Harbor Springs

St. Ignace girls basketball handed Harbor Springs their first loss of the season on Monday night.

SAINT IGNACE - The St. Ignace Saints’ girls and boys basketball teams both scored hard-fought wins over visiting Harbor Springs in a non-conference doubleheader on Monday night.

In the first game of the evening, Jillian Fraser went for 25 points and Addison Cullen chipped in with 21 as the Saints tallied a 60-54 win, handing the Rams their first loss of the season. St. Ignace would use a big second quarter to build an 8-point halftime advantage.

The St. Ignace girls (4-1) hosts another Lake Michigan Conference opponent in non-conference action when Charlevoix crosses the bridge on Wednesday night. Harbor Springs (3-1) is off for the holiday season and returns to action on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at home against Oscoda.

St. Ignace boys basketball shot their way to a 76-66 win over visiting Harbor Springs on Monday.

In the nightcap of the twinbill, the St. Ignace boys scored a 76-66 win over Harbor Springs. The Rams’ Braeden Flynn led all scorers with 37 points, while the Saints’ Jonny Ingalls led his team with 30 points.

St. Ignace (5-1) now prepares to head downstate for the Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale on Friday, Dec. 29 when they will take on Detroit Voyageur College Prep. Harbor Springs (3-3) will be in action a day earlier, at home against Royal Oak Shrine on Thursday, Dec. 28.



