Cadillac stifles Traverse City West to remain unbeaten

TRAVERSE CITY - The Cadillac Vikings clamped down on defense early to build a big halftime lead, and they held on from there to defeat Traverse City West 55-44 on Monday evening.

In a matchup of the only two remaining unbeaten teams in Big North Conference, Cadillac held the Titans to just three points in the first half, taking a 16-3 after eight minutes of play. The Vikings extended that lead in the second quarter, taking a 36-16 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Charlie Howell led all scorers with 21 points for Cadillac. Kyle McGowan chipped in with 13 points for the Vikings. Ben Habers and Lincoln Lockhart each scored 15 points to pace the Traverse City West offense.

Cadillac (5-0, 2-0 BNC) hosts Petoskey on Thursday, Dec. 21 in their final game before the holiday break. Traverse City West (5-2, 1-1 BNC) will attempt to get back on track when they host Alpena on Thursday night.