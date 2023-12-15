Traverse City Central tops Petoskey for first win of the season

PETOSKEY - The Traverse City Central Trojans notched their first win of the season, scoring a 62-53 victory over Petoskey on Friday night.

The game was a low-scoring, defensive battle early on, with the Trojans holding the Northmen to just two made field goals in the first quarter. Central led 12-10 after the first quarter of action.

Traverse City Central (1-5, 1-1 Big North) travels to Gaylord on Thursday, Dec. 21 for their final game before the holiday break. Petoskey (4-2, 0-1 Big North) will look to get back on track when they travel to Cadillac on Thursday night.