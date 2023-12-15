Grayling knocks Charlevoix from the ranks of the unbeaten

CHARLEVOIX - The Grayling Vikings jumped out to an early lead and held off a late Charlevoix rally to score a 54-52 Lake Michigan Conference win on Friday evening.

The Vikings led 28-16 at the half over the previously unbeaten Rayders. It was a 39-30 game at the start of the fourth quarter.

Charlevoix would close to within two points late in the fourth quarter, but could not ultimately take the lead. Grayling was able to make enough free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.

Tristan Demlow led Grayling with 26 points on the night. Ethan Kucharek added 12 points, and Kaleb Hall chipped in with 10 for the Vikings.

Joe Gaffney paced the Rayders’ offensive attack with 19 points. Hudson Vollmer added 17 for Charlevoix.

Grayling (3-2, 1-1 Lake Michigan) hosts Kingsley on Monday night, while Charlevoix (5-1, 1-1 LMC) travels to Manton on Tuesday night.