Former Reed City head football coach, Monty Price to enter state coaches' hall of fame

REED CITY - Former Reed City head coach and current Belding football coach Monty Price is heading to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Price was the head football coach at Reed City for 20 years from 1999 to 2018 making the playoffs in 15 of his 20 seasons, as the coach of the Coyotes he led the team to a record of 147-64.

The criteria for nomination is to have 100 or more wins as a varsity head coach or 20 or more years coaching high school football in the state of Michigan, Price has cleared both of those milestones.

“I’m pretty fortunate. You know, I’ve been doing it for 25 years, it’s been a long career, a very joyful career. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with great kids and great coaches.” Price Said. “To work at two schools who value winning, you know, those wins have been a product of that collective effort. So, it’s, certainly an honor that’s not, something that’s individual in my perspective. It’s a group, it’s a team, it’s a community honor.”

Price left Reed City to coach at Belding which is where he’s been for the past five seasons, but his legacy will always be a part of Reed City football.

“We had a great community in Reed City, great kids, great coaches, great administration and, that collective effort has had allowed us to build the program to what it is today, which in my opinion, is one of the best small school programs in the state of Michigan.” Said Price.

Although a date for Price’s induction into the hall of fame, it is expected to be sometime in June.