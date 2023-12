MARION - The Marion Eagles girls basketball team beat the Walkerville Wildcats 41-21 in their home opener on Tuesday night. Madison Bell had a game high 14 points, with Jacelyn Moggo and Mara Joly both adding 8 points. For Walkerville, Maria Rodriguez led the team with 10 points.

Marion moves to 2-1 on the year and they’ll take on Pentwater in their next game, Walkerville falls to 1-3 and they’ll take on Baldwin in their next game.