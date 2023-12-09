McBain powers past Manton to remain unbeaten

MANTON - The McBain Ramblers put on an impressive show on Friday night, racing out to a big halftime lead, and cruising to an 80-49 win over Manton.

McBain led 22-7 after the first quarter, 43-19 at the half, and 66-39 after three quarters of play.

Four Ramblers scored in double figures, led by Evan Haverkamp with 18. Clayton Heuker scored 12, and Darrious Pena Perez and Aiden Koetje each tallied 10 points for McBain.

Advertisement

Manton was led by Jackson Schab and Lincoln Hicks with 15 points apiece. Kaleb Musselman chipped in with 13 for the Rangers.

McBain (3-0, 1-0 Highland) returns home to take on Beal City on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Manton (1-1, 1-1 Highland) travels to Evart on Wednesday evening.