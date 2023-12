MANTON - The Manton girls basketball team capped an unbeaten opening week of their season with a 46-37 win over visiting McBain on Friday night.

The Rangers scored the final five points of the first quarter to take a 13-8 lead after one quarter of play.

Manton (2-0, 1-0 Highland) travels to Evart on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

McBain (0-1, 0-1 Highland) will look to bounce back in their home opener on Monday night against Beal City.