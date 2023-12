MOUNT PLEASANT - In a Saturday afternoon high school hockey matchup the Macomb L’Anse Creuse North Crusaders beat the Gladwin Flying G’s 6-3, to claim the Mid-Michigan Invite Championship, it was the first loss of the season for Gladwin.

It was a 1-1 game going into the 2nd period but the Crusaders pulled away in the final two periods to get the win.

next up for the Flying G’s is a game against Sandusky.