Evart hangs on to defeat Lake City in Highland Conference battle

LAKE CITY - The Evart Wildcats nearly let a double-digit lead slip through their fingers, but they emerged from a hard-fought battle with a 42-41 win over Lake City on Friday night.

The Wildcats led 29-16 at the half, and 38-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Evart (2-0, 1-0 Highland) will play host to Manton on Tuesday night, Dec. 12.

Lake City (0-2, 0-1 Highland) travels to Houghton Lake on Tuesday night in search of their first win of the season.