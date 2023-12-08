Gaylord's girls basketball team moves to 2-0 after beating Grayling

GAYLORD - On Friday night the Gaylord Blue Devils took on the grayling Vikings in a Lake Michigan Conference versus Big North Conference Matchup with the Blue Devils winning it 51-33. Grayling had a four-point lead after the first quarter, but after that it was all Blue Devils.

Gaylord’s Avery Parker led all scorers with 18 points and Karlee Pretzlaff added 10 points. For The Vikings Makayla Watkins led the way with 10 points.

The Blue Devils are now 2-0 on the season and will take on Alma in their next matchup, while Grayling falls to 1-2 and will host Petoskey in their next game.