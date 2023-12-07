Evart tops Lake City for first conference win, second win overall

LAKE CITY - On Thursday evening the Lake City Trojans hosted the Evart Wildcats in a Highland Conference matchup, with the Wildcats coming out victorious 47-37. Lake City started out on fire from three-point land, going up 17-7, nailing five three pointers in the first quarter. The Wildcats used a big second half to get the win.

Corbin Bisballe led the Trojans with 14 points, while Kaden McGinnis had 9. For Evart Noah Vanderlinde led all scorers with 22 points, while Dryson Derscheid and Aceyn Morgan both had 9 points.

Evart move to 2-2 on the year and will take on Manton in their next matchup, for Lake City they fall to 1-2 and will take on Kalkaska in their next matchup.



