MCBAIN - The Beal City Aggies stayed undefeated on the season after beating McBain Northern Michigan Christian 57-39. The Aggies were led by Austin Small who had 18 points and for the Comets Ethan Bennett had 22 points.

Beal City move to 3-0 will look to stay undefeated in their next matchup, against McBain. McBain Northern Michigan Christian fall to 1-2 and will take on Roscommon in their next matchup.