MARION - On Wednesday evening in the Western Michigan ‘D’ League, the Walkerville Wildcats took on the Marion Eagles with the Wildcats squeaking out a 38-35 win. Both teams came into this one without a win.

The Wildcats now move to 1-2 on the year, and they will take on Bear Lake in their next game, for Marion they fall to 0-3 and hope to get their first win against Pentwater.