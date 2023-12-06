Traverse City West hockey tops Traverse City Central for the first time since 2018

TRAVERSE CITY— Wednesday, the Traverse City Central Trojans played home to the Traverse City West Titans.

For the first time since January of 2018, the Titans would come out on top 2-1.

TCW would get on the board in the first period with a power play goal made by Lincoln Seyferth assisted by Robert Councilor. The Titans would be outshot that period, 14-10.

In the second, both teams would come up scoreless.

A few minutes into the third, the Trojans would get their response with a goal by defenseman Drew Zrimec. But the Titans would get the goal on the night, netted by captain Brandon Meyers and assisted by Seyferth for a final score of 2-1.

Wednesday’s game was the rivals’ 8th annual Hockey Fights Hunger game.

“We appreciate everyone showing up so. I love playing in it every year. I’m glad to finally win one,” Meyers said after the game.

Titans goalie, junior Alonso Ovaitt, made 34/35 saves on the night.

“He keeps us in it every night, he’s the reason we do so well. He makes us look so good,” Meyers said. “He did more than his job tonight, I’m glad we pulled it out for him.”

Meyers was also grateful for sophomore teammate Lincoln Seyferth post-game when asked about his game-winning goal.

“It feels great. It’s all my teammates. Lincoln made a great, great shot on net. It was just laying there for me. So give credit to him more than me.”