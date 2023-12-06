Ludington uses strong start to topple Traverse City St. Francis

LUDINGTON - The Ludington Orioles used their full-court press to take a quick 19-6 lead on visiting Traverse City St. Francis, en route to a 60-49 non-conference triumph on Wednesday night.

The Orioles led 19-6 after the first quarter of play and built that to 26-10 early in the second quarter with their defense forcing a number of turnovers by the Gladiators in their first game action of the season.

Max Ogden led St. Francis with 27 points in defeat.

Ludington (2-1) opens up West Michigan Conference play at home on Friday night against Fremont. Traverse City St. Francis (0-1) returns home for their Lake Michigan Conference opener against East Jordan on Friday night.