Traverse City West tips off season with win over Benzie Central

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City West Titans won a hard-fought defensive game in their season opener on Tuesday night, topping visiting Benzie Central 34-24.

The Huskies held a slim 11-10 lead at halftime, but the Titans out-scored Benzie 13-7 in the third quarter to take the lead, and they then carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, where they started the frame on an 11-1 run to take control.

Mikayla Thompson and Madyson Sebela led the Titans with seven points apiece. Benzie Central was paced by Kara Johnson with six points.

Traverse City West (1-0) welcomes in Midlan for another non-conference matchup on Friday evening. Benzie Central (0-1) returns to action at home against Glen Lake on Thursday night.