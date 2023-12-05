Shepherd girls basketball squeaks by Beal City in season opener

SHEPHERD― The Shepherd girls basketball team hosted the Beal City Aggies in their season opener on Tuesday night.

The teams were evenly matched, and the score represented that, as the BlueJays squeezed past the Aggies 42-40.

Shepherd’s Katie Robinson helped lead her team to the win with the night’s high 18 points.

The BlueJays will be back in action on Thursday against the Gladwin Flying G’s on the road.

As for the Aggies, they’ll look to bounce back when they go away to the McBain NMC Comets on Friday.