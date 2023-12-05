Glen Lake opens up title defense with close win over St. Francis

MAPLE CITY - The defending Division Four State Champion Glen Lake Lakers battled back from early deficit to defeat Traverse City St. Francis in both teams’ season opening game on Tuesday, 36-32.

The Lakers started the game off quickly, building a 7-3 lead in the first quarter before the Gladiators scored the final ten points of the quarter to take a 13-7 lead after eight minutes of play.

Glen Lake (1-0) travels to Benzie Central for their first Northwest Conference contest on Thursday night. Traverse City St. Francis (0-1) will look to bounce back on the road at Charlevoix in a Lake Michigan Conference matchup on Thursday.