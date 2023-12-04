East Jordan scores narrow win over Central Lake

EAST JORDAN - In an entertaining game on Monday night, the East Jordan Red Devils earned their first victory of the young season with a 68-65 triumph over Central Lake.

The teams would battle back and forth in an end-to-end first quarter, with the Trojans taking a 24-19 lead after eight minutes of play.

East Jordan (1-1) travels to Traverse City St. Francis to tip-off their Lake Michigan Conference slate on Friday, Dec. 8. Central Lake (1-1) will look to bounce back when they host Mancelona on Wednesday night in the Trojans’ Ski Valley League opener.