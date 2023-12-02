Menominee wins Will Lynch Invitational, Benzie Central 2nd, TC Christian in 3rd

BENZONIA - The Menominee Maroons took home the Will Lynch Invitational on Saturday evening beating Benzie Central 63-48. The Maroons held the lead throughout the first half, ending the first quarter with a 15-3 lead. They then went on to get the victory.

Benzie fall to 1-1 on the year and will take on Gaylord in their next game, Menominee moves to 2-0 and will take St. Ignace in their next matchup.

In the consolation game Traverse City Christian beat Hart 62-53 behind 26 points from Reece Broderick. The Sabers are now 2-1 this season with the win, while the Hart Pirates fall to 1-2. Next up for TC Christian is Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian, and for Hart they’ll take on Grant.