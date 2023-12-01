Traverse City West opens conference play with win over Gaylord

Traverse City West pulled away late to score a 67-55 win over Gaylord on Friday.

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City West Titans pulled away in the second half to earn a win in their Big North Conference opener of the young season, 67-55 over Gaylord on Friday night.

The Blue Devils took a 35-33 lead midway through the third quarter, but from that point on, West outscored Gaylord 34-20.

Lincoln Lockhart led the way for the Titans with 21 points.

Traverse City West (2-0, 1-0 BNC) travels to take on Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern on Tuesday, December 5. Gaylord (0-1, 0-1 BNC) are on the road on the same night, visiting Charlevoix.