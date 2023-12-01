Skip to Main
Cadillac shoots past Traverse City Central in conference opener

Greg Miller
12/01/2023 10:44 PM EST

Cadillac defeated Traverse City Central 68-33 on Friday night.

TRAVERSE CITY - The Cadillac Vikings capped a perfect opening week of the 2023-2024 boys basketball season with a convincing 68-33 victory over Traverse City Central in the Big North Conference opener for both teams.

The Vikings jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter of play, and did not look back from there, on the way to their second win of the week.

These two teams split the Big North Conference title a season ago, with each team winning on the road.

Cadillac (2-0, 1-0 BNC) travels for a non-conference showdown with Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Traverse City Central (0-1, 0-1 BNC) returns to action on Saturday afternoon, facing Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at home.

