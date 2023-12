MCBAIN - The McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets got a resounding 74-37 win in their first game of the season against Midland Calvary Baptist. The Comets were led in scoring by Ethan Bennett who had 24 points.

The Comets also had three other players score in double figures, Titus Johns and Colton Winkle both had 14 points, with Eli Bowden putting up 12 points, knocking down 3 three pointers.

Next up for the Comets is Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.