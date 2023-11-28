McBain pulls away for road win over Reed City

REED CITY - The McBain Ramblers scored a 71-50 season-opening win on the road at Reed City on Tuesday evening.

Reed City would close to within five points early in the third quarter, but McBain would take over from there, spreading the lead back out to 14 points by the start of the fourth quarter.

Senior Evan Haverkamp paced the McBain offense on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

McBain (1-0) hosts Boyne City in a battle of the Ramblers on Monday, Dec. 4. Reed City (0-1) will look to get their first win when they travel to Central Montcalm on Friday night to open up Central State Activities Association play.



