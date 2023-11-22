Traverse City Central shuts out Gaylord in season opener

GAYLORD - The Traverse City Central Trojans got a third period hat trick from Arthur McManus as they scored a season-opening 6-0 Big North Conference win over Gaylord on Wednesday evening.

The Trojans possessed the puck for the majority of the first period, but only led 1-0 on a goal by Cole Herzberg midway through the period.

They would add a second goal less than a minute into the second frame when Graham Peters would score from a sharp angle.

Things opened up in the third period, as the Trojans began with a 2-man advantage, and McManus scored the first of his three goals on the power play. He would score again midway through the period, and again five minutes after that to finish off his hat trick. Drew Zrimec capped the third period scoring with a late goal for Traverse City Central.

Laiken Batcha picked up three assists on the night for the Trojans, while Peters chipped in with a pair. Devin Garner, Herzberg, Jaxson Soper and Matthew McKinney each had one assist.

The Trojans (1-0, 1-0 Big North) host Escanaba on Friday, as part of their Thanksgiving weekend tournament. They will play Muskegon Mona Shores on Saturday. Gaylord (2-1, 0-1 Big North) will travel to take on Cheboygan on Wednesday, Nov. 29.