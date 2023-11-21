Bodurka leads Petoskey to win over Cheboygan

CHEBOYGAN - Noah Bodurka netted a hat trick as the Petoskey Northmen scored a 4-1 Northern Michigan Hockey League win over Cheboygan on Tuesday night.

Bodurka tallied his first goal of the night midway through the first period on the power play. That would be the only goal of the first 17 minutes, as the Northmen took a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

He would then strike again for two more goals in the latter half of the second period to extend Petoskey’s lead to 3-0 heading into the final frame.

Petoskey improves to 2-0 on the young season, while the Chiefs dropped their home opener to fall to 0-3 so far this season.

The Northmen are off until Wednesday, Nov. 29 when they will travel to take on the Mid-Michigan Storm in Gladwin. Cheboygan travels to Alpena this weekend to participate in the Wildcats’ Thanksgiving Showcase tournament where they will face Macomb Dakota on Friday afternoon.