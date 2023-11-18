Traverse City St. Francis falls in state final match to Kalamazoo Christian

BATTLE CREEK— Saturday, the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators were looking to make history by bringing home the school’s first volleyball state championship in the program’s second-ever finals appearance against the Kalamazoo Christian Comets.

The Comets fell in the 2022 Division 3 finals to Pewamo-Westphalia, providing a little extra motivation for the opposing side of the net as well.

The Glads got out to a hot start, taking an early 11-3 lead over the Comets in the first set, but the Comets made a full comeback taking the set 26-24.

In the second set, TCSF would have another fiery start, leading 6-0. This time they’d be able to sustain the lead to take the set 25-16.

The next two sets would be close, but go to the Comets 25-23, 25-20. For a final score of 3-1 Comets.

Luckily for the Gladiators, who become state runners-up for the second time in school history, this is just the start for their program as they graduate just two seniors from this year’s roster.

“I think we’re going to continue to climb,” Gladiators head coach Kathleen Nance said postgame. “I hope they feel there’s something left, like there’s something more they can get. I hope they know just how special it was to get here and I hope they want to recreate that again next year.”



