Leland beats Crystal Falls Forest Park to advance to first State Championship since 2019, Championship game saturday at 10 A.M.

BATTLE CREEK - The Leland Comets beat the Crystal Falls Forest Park in a five set thriller on Friday Evening, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-9. The seven Comets players put in a spectacular effort to get the win.

The Comets were led in kills by seniors Fiona Moord who had 19 and fellow senior Kelsey Allen had 15. Junior Abby Hicks had 43 assists in the win, and senior Olive Ryder had 27 digs. Leland will take on Clarkson Everest Collegiate at 10 A.M. on Saturday.