Leland beats Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart to advance to state semifinal

BIG RAPIDS - The Leland Comets beat the Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish in three sets, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18. The Comets were led by Fiona Moord who tallied 20 kills on the night to go along with 5 aces. Olive Ryder had 8 kills, and Kelsey Allen had 7. The Comets advance to the state semifinals against Crystal Falls Forest Park at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek on Friday.

For the Irish, Leah smith tallied 10 kills on the night, and Erin Judge had 5. Their season comes to an end with a 21-8-2 record, capturing a district and regional title.