Newberry claims first regional title since 1991 with sweep of Onaway

HARBOR SPRINGS - The Newberry volleyball program continued its magical postseason run, sweeping Onaway in a division four regional final on Thursday night to claim the school’s first volleyball regional championship since 1991.

Newberry started the night with a convincing 25-14 win in the first set. Onaway battled back in the second set, opening up an early 5-point lead, but the Indians reeled them in, tying the match up at 11 apiece before they were able to finish strong and take the second set 25-19.

In the third set, again the Cardinals would battle hard to get back into the match. They were just two points away from sending the match to a fourth set, but the Indians recorded the final four points to close out the third set, complete the sweep, and set off a celebration on the floor.

Newberry now advances to the state quarterfinals, where they will meet ninth-ranked Crystal Falls Forest Park at Manistique High School on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.