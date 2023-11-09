Where the fish are biting this week, final season report

Here’s how fishing looks this week in the Northwest Lower Peninsula, Northeast Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula, according to the latest report from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Please note this is the final report from the DNR this year.

Northeast Lower Peninsula

Au Sable River/Upper Manistee River: Trout were reported to be on beds in both rivers. On the Upper Manistee River, anglers reported that brown and brook trout were looking for gravel.

Northwest Lower Peninsula

Pere Marquette River: Anglers reported seeing a fair number of brown trout and were able to catch a few. Using flashy patterns as well as black and olive colors was reported to work well.

Advertisement

Boardman River: Anglers expected streamer fishing to dominate due to the temperatures, rain, snow and cloudy conditions.

Upper Peninsula

Little Bay de Noc: Anglers reported good perch fishing, specifically when fishing in the morning and late morning hours. However, there were also some reports of worthwhile evening trips. Minnows on perch rigs seemed to be the most productive. Overall, the perch bite was variable day to day, but most days saw good action. Anglers reported that finding the fish was a challenge, but once they were located, there were good results. Walleye anglers reported slow to fair fishing. Most anglers were trolling; however, some had luck casting. The walleye that were caught were reported to have the typical chunky fall build. Anglers seemed to have the most success after dark.

Fishing tip of the week

Everyone knows muskellunge are a difficult species to catch, but as the temperatures cool, does it get even harder to find them? Not so, according to some anglers!

In the fall, many anglers use larger lures and slow the speed of their presentations. They will often search for muskies in shallower and warmer water and take advantage of this fish’s larger appetite that comes prior to winter’s arrival.

Want even more insight on targeting muskellunge – during all times of year? Check out the muskie page on the DNR website.