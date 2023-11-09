Traverse City St. Francis mourns loss of longtime coach Jim Carroll

TRAVERSE CITY— Traverse City St. Francis is mourning the loss of a longtime coach Jim Carroll who passed away Sunday at the age of 83.

Carroll was involved with TCSF for over 62 years coaching football, track and field, and basketball.

Carroll played football himself for the Gladiators in the late 1950s.

Advertisement

In his 62 years as the assistant coach for the TCSF football program he helped the program amass a 506-143-2 record.

He helped lead his teams to18 state semifinals, and nine finals. The Glads took home six state titles in his tenure.



