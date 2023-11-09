Traverse City St. Francis beats Beal City to claim Regional Championship

MCBAIN - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators beat the Beal City Aggies, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, to capture the 3-1 win. The Gladiators won the first set with ease, and had an eight-point lead in game two, but the Aggies fought back to get a big win in the second set. The Gladiators then were able to regain control in sets three and four, eventually getting the victory. They will move on to the state quarter finals and take on Calumet on the 14th.

For Beal City their season comes to an end with a district title and a 16-6 record.