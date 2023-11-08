Big Rapids softball standout out Marissa Warren signs NLI with Toledo

BIG RAPIDS - First-team all-state softball star Marissa Warren signed her national letter of intent to continue her career collegiately at the University of Toledo in front of family, friends, coaches, teachers and classmates on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a surreal experience. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of being since I was a little girl. It’s just awesome having it come true,” Warren said of her college commitment.

Warren already holds a number of school single-season records, including batting average (.603), home runs (15) and RBI (84). Coach Dawn Thompson said that with another healthy season in the spring, Warren should be able to re-write the school’s softball record book, as she is already in the top five in 15 different statistical categories. She is a three-time all-conference selection and has helped lead Big Rapids to back-to-back CSAA conference championships and three straight district titles.

Her decision to sign with the Rockets was based largely on her interactions with the head coach at Toledo, Jessica Bracamonte, as well as the university carrying the field of study she is interested in pursuing, exercise science.

“Coach [Bracamonte], she’s changing the culture there, and she’s doing an amazing job. I’d love to be a part of that change,” Warren said. “I think her coaching style fits perfect with my personality.”