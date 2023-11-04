Pickford advances to 8-player semifinal with win over Norway

PICKFORD - The Pickford Panthers earned their first trip to the 8-player state semifinals since 2019 with a 34-16 victory over Norway on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers built a 14-0 lead in the first half, before the Knights scored late in the second quarter to make it a 14-8 game at the half.

Pickford defeated the Knights during the regular season as well, winning 40-18 in week seven.

With the victory, the Panthers (10-1) advance to the 8-player semifinals next week, where they will host Inland Lakes (10-1). The Panthers and Bulldogs were supposed to meet in a regional final back in 2020, but the Panthers had to forfeit that game due to a Covid positive test on the team.