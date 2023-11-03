GAME OF THE WEEK: Marion rolls Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to claim fourth-straight regional title

GAME OF THE WEEK: Marion rolls Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to claim fourth-straight regional

MARION— Friday night, the 9-0 Marion Eagles hosted the 9-1 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy Irish in an 8-player division 2 regional final.

The Eagles soared on offense through three quarters, and defense through all four, winning in convincing fashion, 48-6.

The Irish’s sole touchdown on the night came from senior Kadenn Rose in the second quarter.

As for the Eagles, they had two players find the endzone for touchdowns on the night. Senior Gavin Prielipp had five touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Collin McCrimmon recorded two.

“We just ran the ball hard, did our jobs, and got it done,” Prielipp said in his postgame interview.

The win meant four-straight regional titles for the Eagles.

Watch full-game highlights and the postgame interview with Prielipp above!

“It’s amazing, I mean, it’s another year, another trophy, and just so great to celebrate with the guys. I mean, it’s four in a row,” he said.



