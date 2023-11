PICKFORD - The Newberry Indians beat the Rudyard Bulldogs, 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 27-25, winning it 3-1 and claiming a district title. Rudyard advances to the regional semifinal and will take on St. Ignace next Tuesday at Brimley for a spot in the regional final.

For Rudyard, their season comes to a close with a 19-12-3 record for the 2023 season.