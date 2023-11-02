Boyne City holds off late Kingsley rally to earn district championship

KALKASKA - The Boyne City Ramblers started off strong in a marquee volleyball district final matchup on Thursday night, but they needed extra points in the fifth and final set to finally defeat a hard-charging Kingsley, 3-2.

The Ramblers built double digit leads early in the both the first and second sets, on their way to 25-21 and 25-16 wins.

Kingsley battled back in the third set, erasing a late deficit to edge the Ramblers 26-24 in the fourth to extend the match. The Stags then rang up a 25-22 win in the fourth to force the decisive fifth set.

Advertisement

In the final set, the Ramblers would just edge out the Stags, 16-14 to hoist the division two district championship trophy.

The Ramblers (33-9-2) advance to the regional semifinal at Gaylord High School on Tuesday night, where they will meet the winner of Friday’s Kingsford-Negaunee match at 6 p.m.

Kingsley’s season come to a close with a 36-12 overall record.