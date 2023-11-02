Bellaire sweeps Central Lake to earn district title

BELLAIRE - The Bellaire Eagles avenged a district loss to league rival Central Lake last year by sweeping past the Trojans on Thursday night to claim the district 105 title, 3-0.

After needing five sets on Wednesday night to defeat Ellsworth, the Eagles shook off an early Trojans run in the first set to take it 25-16.

They then earned a hard-fought 25-20 decision in the second set and closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the third set.

The Eagles advance to next week’s regional round of play, where they will meet third-ranked Leland in a regional semifinal at Buckley high school on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m.