RUDYARD - On Wednesday evening the Rudyard Bulldogs beat the Brimley Bays, while the Newberry Indians beat the Engadine Eagles in district semifinal matchups. The Bulldogs and Indians will now play in a division four district final matchup on Thursday.

For the Brimley bays, their season comes to an end with a 5-12 record, and for the Engadine Eagles they finish the season with an 0-14 record.