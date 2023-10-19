Skip to Main
Volleyball

Sault Ste. Marie sweeps Newberry in Straits Area play

Greg Miller
Greg Miller
10/19/2023 10:25 PM EDT

Sault Ste. Marie won a hard-fought three-set sweep over Newberry on Thursday.

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils finished off an unbeaten regular season run through the Straits Area Conference by toppling Newberry on Thursday night in three sets.

Although the match was a sweep, the Indians challenged the Blue Devils, pushing them in the first and third sets.

Sault Ste. Marie took the first set, 26-24, carried that momentum into the second for a 25-17 decision, and closed out the match with a hard-fought 25-23 win in the third set.

The Blue Devils and Indians now prepare for this weekend’s Straits Area Conference Tournament, hosted by Rudyard.

In this article:
High School Sports

Local Trending News

Popular