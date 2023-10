GLADWIN - The Gladwin Flying G’s fell to the Freeland Falcons in the district final 4-3. It was a 4-1 game late in the second half, but the Flying G’s got two quick goals to make the last eight minutes a tight and tense affair. Freeland was ultimately able to secure the win.

Isaac Wheeler had a goal and Caleb Palmreuter had two for the Flying G’s, while Treyton Siegert notched two assists. Gladwin’s season ends with an 18-2-0 record.