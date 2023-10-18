Pit Spitters’ Holm named Northwoods League Executive of the Year

TRAVERSE CITY - The Northwoods League named Traverse City Pit Spitters’ General Manager Jacqueline Holm their Executive of the Year for 2023 at their recent fall meetings in Minnesota.

Holm took over the reins of the team for the 2023 season, helping the team set attendance records both for regular season games and for the Great Lakes All-Star Game, which the Pit Spitters hosted in late July. Traverse City earned its fifth playoff berth in as many seasons as a franchise in the Northwoods League, falling to the eventual league champion Green Bay Rockers in the Great Lakes Championship Game.

“I am deeply honored to be named Northwoods League Executive of the Year,” said Holm in a team press release. “I don’t view this as an individual award, this recognition reflects the combined dedication, passion and teamwork that define our organization, our staff, and our incredible fanbase. From the front office to the dugout, so many talented people played a crucial role in our success this season. Just like in baseball, where every player contributes to a winning season, this award belongs to our entire team.”

The team will be releasing their 2024 season schedule in December.