Leland claims Northwest Conference title with five-set triumph over Kingsley

LELAND - In a matchup of the top two teams in the Northwest Conference, the Leland Comets won a hard-fought battle over Kingsley on Tuesday night, 3-2.

The win clinches the conference championship for the Comets.

Leland took the first set 26-24, and the second set by a 25-17 count.

Kingsley battled back, taking the third set 26-24 and extending the match to a decision fifth set with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.

Leland claimed the match with a 15-9 score in the fifth set.

Fiona Moord led the Comets with 20 kills, followed by Olive Ryder with 14 and Shelby Plamondon with 13. Abby Hicks dished out 39 assists for Leland. The Comets served 87% for the match, racking up 14 total aces.

The game was the Comets’ annual “Dig Abby” game, with all proceeds from the game raised to support a local second grader recovering from a battle with cancer. Both teams wore pink jerseys for the match.

Leland now prepares to host their home invitational this weekend. Kingsley travels to Lake City on Saturday.